Badgers to kickoff their season under the lights

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

UWPD

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are going back to their high school football days for their season opener.

Wisconsin kicks off their nine-game conference-only schedule on Oct. 23 against Illinois at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on BTN.

#Badgers to kickoff their season Friday night at 7:00 https://t.co/3nucoYMjQF — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 12, 2020

Last year the Badgers lost to the Illini 24-23.