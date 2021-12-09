Badgers tickets for Las Vegas Bowl in high demand

by Site staff

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers are going bowling in the Las Vegas Bowl, and tickets are in high demand.

The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on December 30. Wisconsin will face the Arizona Sun Devils, who are coming off a disappointing eight-win season after having Pac-12 aspirations to start the year.

The team is excited for its first bowl game in Las Vegas, though the Badgers did take on UNLV three times between 2002 and 2010, setting the highest attendance records in that school’s history.

“It’s really awesome to go to a new city, a new state and walk down the street,” Brian Lucas, the director of football brand communications, said. “It’s usually two or three days before and it’s just overrun with red, with people wearing Badger gear, people across the street yelling, ‘Go Badgers!’ and yelling it back, so I really (look) forward to that.”

Tickets, which range in price from $92 to $200, went on sale earlier this week. Lucas said between 6,000 and 8,000 have been allotted to Badger fan-specific sections near the team’s bench.

To view ticket availability, click here.

