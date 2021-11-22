Badgers talk Gophers, the axe, and their “win or go home” mentality

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — After beating Nebraska 35-28, it’s simple for Wisconsin to get into the Big Ten title game: beat Minnesota. The Badgers have now shifted their focus to the Gophers and look to keep the axe in Madison for another year.

News 3 Now Sports caught up with a couple of Badgers during Monday’s weekly press availability and discussed a variety of topics ahead of Saturday’s game at Minnesota.

Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz

Wisconsin Cornerback Faion Hicks

Wisconsin Strong Safety Collin Wilder

Wisconsin Left Tackle Tyler Beach

Wisconsin Inside Linebacker Jack Sanborn

