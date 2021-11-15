Badgers talk Adrian Martinez, the Huskers, and Senior Day emotions
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin stayed atop the Big Ten West standings after beating Northwestern 35-7. The Badgers have now turned their focus to the Huskers as they look to add to their 6-game win streak.
News 3 Now Sports caught up with a couple of Badgers during Monday’s weekly press availability and discussed a variety topics ahead of Saturday’s game against Nebraska
Wisconsin Defensive End Matt Henningsen
Wisconsin Cornerback Faion Hicks
Wisconsin Linebacker Jack Sanborn
Wisconsin Left Tackle Tyler Beach
