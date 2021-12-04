Badgers take down Marquette, extend winning streak to five games

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – After a crushing loss to the Golden Eagles last year, the Badgers got revenge Saturday, beating Marquette 89-76.

The game was close in the first half, with both teams trading buckets, but Wisconsin flexed its muscles in the second half to pull away.

Jonathan Davis led all scorers, knocking down 25 points. He was one of four Badgers to score double figures.

Wisconsin controlled nearly every facet of the game, leading in shooting percentage, rebounds, and steals.

The victory brings the Badgers’ winning streak to five. The team’s last loss came on November 15 against Providence.

The Badgers will open Big 10 conference play for their next game when they host Indiana on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers have an identical record to Wisconsin, with the team’s only loss coming on the road against Syracuse last Tuesday in double overtime.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

