Badgers take down Boilermakers, clinch share of Big Ten championship

MADISON, Wis. — For the second time in the last three seasons, the Badger men’s basketball team are Big Ten champs.

Tied at 67 with seconds left, Chucky Hepburn banked home a three to give Wisconsin the lead and a conference championship. Hepburn finished with 17 points, Tyler Wahl added in a team-high 19.

#10 Wisconsin hosts Nebraska on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Before the game the Badgers handed out pizza to UW students waiting outside the Kohl Center for the game. They started arriving as early as 10:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

