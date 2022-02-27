Badgers sweep WCHA quarterfinals, head to Final Faceoff

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — It didn’t take long for the 4th-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to find its rhythm again. After a close win on Friday, the Badgers completed the sweep of Bemidji State with a 5-0 shutout.

After Casey O’Brien gave Wisconsin the early lead, Badgers continued to light up the scoreboard. Up 3-0 heading into the first intermission. Kennedy Blair and company kept the Beavers scoreless and for the 12th straight season Wisconsin will play in the Final Faceoff.

UW will face Ohio State next Saturday at 4 p.m.

