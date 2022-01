Badgers start 2022 with a win at home

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The top-ranked Badgers open 2022 with a 5-2 win over No. 4 Quinnipiac.

Wisconsin and Quinnipiac will wrap up the series on Sunday at LaBahn Arena. Puck drops at 2 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.