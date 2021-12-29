Badgers sign autographs, build community connections ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

by Lane Kimble

LAS VEGAS — While the Wisconsin Badgers football team is focused on bringing a win home from their trip to the Las Vegas Bowl, a handful of players took some time Tuesday to meet with fans.

Instead of a football, Hayden Rucci spun a basketball in his hand Tuesday afternoon during a visit to Opportunity Village, a nonprofit helping people with intellectual disabilities learn skills, find jobs and gain independence. The move brought smiles to many faces, including his.

“It’s way more rewarding just to meet these people and get to see what their lives are like and what we can learn from them,” he said.

Five Badgers spent 90 minutes at the site, signing some autographs and making connections.

“We’ve had to do a lot of training to not get too excited,” Sarah Quinn from Opportunity Village said. “It’s different times, so we’re trying to be respectful and keep our distance, but still show so much excitement to have the visitors here.”

MORE COVERAGE: NEWS 3 NOW AT THE LAS VEGAS BOWL

COVID-19 canceled last year’s Las Vegas Bowl and the meet-and-greet with players. that helped build the anticipation for Tuesday even more.

“It’s a busy week for the players. We know it’s a big deal for them and a big game, so for them to take the time to come and do a little bit of community outreach and get to know something that’s completely outside of their community and a different population, it really means a lot,” Quinn said, adding the Badgers’ Midwestern hospitality and niceness were on full display during the visit.

A few autographs, pictures and fist bumps later, the players were back to the job at hand: finishing their season on a high note and sending fans home with smiles as big as those at Opportunity Village.

“It’s definitely about being where you’re at, I would say. Be where your feet are,” Rucci said. “When you’re at practice, you gotta lock in for that, but then when you’re at activities like these, you’ve gotta lock in, too.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.