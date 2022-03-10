Badgers shine at Wisconsin’s Pro Day

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — In front of scouts from all 32 NFL team and even a representative from the XFL, the Badgers put on a show during Wisconsin’s annual Pro Day.



Faion Hicks ran a 4.37 40-yard dash, while Kendric Pryor and Scott Nelson clocked in at 4.38. Nelson also posted a 39.5 inch vertical.



Leo Chenal added to his impressive showing at the NFL Combine, putting up 34 reps in the bench press.

HE SAID WHAT?

Best quote from Wisconsin’s Pro Day: Matt Henningsen or Faion Hicks? pic.twitter.com/xWfnd8uEgt — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 10, 2022

Matt Henningsen and Faion Hicks had the best quotes during Wisconsin’s Pro Day.

