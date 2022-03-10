Badgers shine at Wisconsin’s Pro Day
MADISON, Wis. — In front of scouts from all 32 NFL team and even a representative from the XFL, the Badgers put on a show during Wisconsin’s annual Pro Day.
Pro Day views #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Jz8ULdmmt2
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 9, 2022
Faion Hicks ran a 4.37 40-yard dash, while Kendric Pryor and Scott Nelson clocked in at 4.38. Nelson also posted a 39.5 inch vertical.
Some big numbers from performance testing at today’s @BadgerFootball Pro Day…#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rDJ46Y5doM
— Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) March 9, 2022
Leo Chenal added to his impressive showing at the NFL Combine, putting up 34 reps in the bench press.
Bench Press Reps
Leo Chenal: 34
John Chenal: 29#Badgers #OnWisconsin
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 9, 2022
HE SAID WHAT?
Best quote from Wisconsin’s Pro Day:
Matt Henningsen or Faion Hicks? pic.twitter.com/xWfnd8uEgt
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 10, 2022
Matt Henningsen and Faion Hicks had the best quotes during Wisconsin’s Pro Day.
