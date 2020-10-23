Badgers safety Eric Burrell honors Father Mike with special cleats

MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Wisconsin Football’s season-opening matchup with Illinois on Friday night, Badgers safety Eric Burrell honored one of the program’s most well-known figures.

Burrell tweeted Thursday night a picture of the pair of cleats he plans on wearing on the field. The specialized cleats say ‘Keep Hope Alive’ and have a drawing of Father Mike, the team’s longtime chaplain who passed away last month.

“Rest In Peace Father Mike,” Burrell’s tweet reads. “You’ll be on the field with us and in our hearts tomorrow.”

Monsignor Michael Burke was 72.

