Badgers running back Chez Mellusi out for season with leg injury

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have relied on their running game during their recent winning streak, but they’ll have to go the rest of the season without leading rusher Chez Mellusi.

Badgers head coach Paul Chryst told reporters Thursday morning that Mellusi, who suffered a leg injury during last weekend’s game against Rutgers, would be out for the rest of the year.

Mellusi, who transferred to Wisconsin this year after two years at Clemson, led the Badgers with 815 yards on 173 carries so far this season. He also scored 5 touchdowns.

The injury means freshman Braelon Allen will likely take on an even larger role for the remainder of the season. He has been the team’s second-leading rusher this year behind Mellusi, racking up 661 yards on just 93 caries, averaging more than 7 yards per attempt while scoring 6 touchdowns.

Julius Davis and Brady Schipper while likely serve as Allen’s backups.

Mellusi’s injury is the latest loss from the team’s backfield, after Isaac Guerendo was also ruled out for the year and Jalen Berger was dismissed from the team before entering the transfer portal.

