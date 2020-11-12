Badgers return with something to prove
MADISON, Wis – After nearly two weeks away, Wisconsin officially returned to practice and they were flying around the field.
“It’s been weird and sad not being able to play” – Kendric Pryor #Badgers pic.twitter.com/2u7lGkpbsc
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 10, 2020
And the Badgers have been practicing with a mindset of proving themselves because they feel they haven’t lost a step since week 1.
“Everyone that’s out there, they’re out there for a reason so it’s just next man up”
Jack Sanborn on the possibility of playing without some key guys #Badgers pic.twitter.com/UeWM7naawd
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 10, 2020