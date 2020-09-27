Badgers return to AP Top 25 rankings at No. 19

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — No. 19 Wisconsin is among a boatload of teams ranked once again this week.

The Badgers, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon are back in The Associated Press college football poll weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences have reversed course and decided to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns.

None will play until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.

Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did.

A few stuck with only teams currently playing.

At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2.

