Badgers ready for round 2 against the Buckeyes

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — In the first meeting against Ohio State, the Buckeyes punched the Badgers and Wisconsin never punched back.

But since that 18-point loss on December 18th, all UW has been doing is punching. Greg Gard’s squad enters Thursday’s showdown on a 5-game win streak and can’t wait to prove round 1 against OSU was a fluke.

SOCK DRIVE:

The Badgers are asking fans to bring a new pair of socks to donate.

The Badger men’s basketball team helping collect socks ahead of the women’s game. You can bring to bring a new pair of socks to tomorrow’s game to donate too #Badgers pic.twitter.com/oSc8d89cDN — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 13, 2022



344 pairs of socks were donated at the women’s game on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.