Badgers ready for round 2 against the Buckeyes

MADISON, Wis. — In the first meeting against Ohio State, the Buckeyes punched the Badgers and Wisconsin never punched back.

But since that 18-point loss on December 18th, all UW has been doing is punching. Greg Gard’s squad enters Thursday’s showdown on a 5-game win streak and can’t wait to prove round 1 against OSU was a fluke.

SOCK DRIVE:
The Badgers are asking fans to bring a new pair of socks to donate.


344 pairs of socks were donated at the women’s game on Wednesday.

