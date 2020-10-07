Badgers QB Jack Coan undergoes successful surgery, will be out indefinitely

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Jack Coan

MADISON, Wis. — Jack Coan had a successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday after suffering an injury during practice over the weekend.

The senior quarterback for the Badgers will be out indefinitely, according to a news release.

Coan started for the Badgers in 2019, where he completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards. The Sayville, New York, native had 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.