Badgers projected as 4-seed in NCAA Tournament preview

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — If the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament started today, the Badgers would be one of the top 16 teams.

The tournament selection committee released a bracket preview Saturday, naming the top four seeds of each region.

The Badgers were ranked as the 13th overall team, making them the best 4-seed in the tournament.

That puts Wisconsin in the East Region, alongside Kansas, Kentucky, and Villanova. Big Ten rivals Illinois and Purdue were also among the top 16, and Gonzaga took the No. 1 spot.

The rankings are just a preview, and there’s still plenty of basketball left to play. The Badgers have 5 regular-season games remaining, including a marquee matchup with No. 5 Purdue on March 1. The team will also play in the Big Ten conference tournament starting March 9.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is March 13. Wisconsin’s seeding has added stakes this year, as the team could potentially head to Fiserv Forum for the first two rounds of the Big Dance.

