Badgers now set to take on George Mason on Thursday

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will now play George Mason on Thursday, a day after the Badgers’ previous opponent called the game off due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a news release Tuesday night, the Badgers said they will take on the George Mason Patriots at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader with the women playing Eastern Illinois at noon.

On Monday, the Morgan State Bears said they would not be able to travel to Madison from Baltimore due to COVID-19 complications within its program.

Tickets for Thursday evening’s game will remain valid despite the Badgers having a new opponent, the team said.

