Badgers not overlooking first-round opponent as fans hope for another special run starting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Fans are eagerly awaiting Friday night’s tipoff between the Wisconsin Badgers and Colgate Raiders, and while the Badgers are the higher-seeded team, Colgate is looking like a team that shouldn’t be underestimated.

The Raiders are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country and won 15 consecutive games to get into the tournament. They may be the underdogs — they’re seeded 14th — but Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard and his squad aren’t overlooking their first-round opponent.

“Erase the numbers in front of the seeds because all the average and poor teams are out on spring break right now,” he said, “so you’re going to play a really good team that’s won somewhere between 25 and 30 games.

Bo Ryan’s first Final Four run started in Milwaukee against the Patriot League champion, and this year the Badgers are in the same position.

Despite some gloomy and rainy weather in Milwaukee, fans are excited to see the Badgers play in the NCAA tournament in Milwaukee for the first time in eight years. Many remember that last game well, as the Badgers, led by Sam Dekker and Frank Kaminsky, started their Final Four run at the Bradley Center.

A number of fans who spoke with News 3 Now in Milwaukee said they hope Friday’s game is the start of another special run.

“I know some of these alumni are probably just as excited as the players right now so I think this is kind of a cool thing. I think once you’re a Badger, you are always a Badger,” fan Tom Molbeck said.

The Badger Band getting folks ready to go here in the Deer District 😎 Make sure to tune in to @WISCTV_News3 after the game for all of your @BadgerMBB coverage! pic.twitter.com/b8UQkCQC07 — Bradley Hamilton (@BradHamiltonTV) March 18, 2022

Just like in 2014, the Badgers are expected to have a massive home-court advantage.

