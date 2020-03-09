Badgers move up to No. 18 in AP Top 25

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

UWBadgers.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two days after winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title and taking the No. 1 seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament, the Badgers are getting respect in the polls.

Wisconsin moved up to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 on Monday morning. Last week, the Badgers clocked in at No. 24, their first ranking all season.

Michigan State is this week’s highest ranked team in the Big Ten at No. 9, while Maryland checks in at No. 12. No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Illinois and No. 25 Iowa are also all ranked ahead of the conference tournament.

Wisconsin’s first game will be at 11 a.m. Friday against the winner of the Michigan/Rutgers contest on Thursday.

