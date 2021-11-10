Badgers move up to 18th in College Football Playoff rankings

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers football team has moved up three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, now coming in at number 18.

The latest rankings saw Michigan move up one spot to number 6 and Iowa climbed two spots to take the 20th slot. Minnesota, meanwhile, dropped from the rankings.

The Badgers sit at 20th in the AP Top 25 rankings as they look to take on Northwestern on Saturday.

