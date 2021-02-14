Badgers move to 8-0 with another sweep of the Hoosiers

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. – A day after Devyn Robinson paced Wisconsin with 18 kills, the Badger freshman was at it again.

Robinson finished with 11 kills while Grace Loberg led the way with 14 as Wisconsin made quick work of Indiana.

All is fair in love and war. Love you, Badger fans. See you next week 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LhhKXDDbEQ — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) February 13, 2021



UW returns to action Friday at Michigan State.

