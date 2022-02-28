Badgers move into Top 10 after historic college basketball weekend

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is now ranked in the top 10 in the country following a pair of road wins in the last week and a wild weekend that saw the top six teams in the country lose.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all lost over the weekend, marking the first time ever the teams ranked #1 through #6 lost on the same day.

Top-10 showdown Tuesday night ❕WEAR WHITE TO THE GAME❕ pic.twitter.com/VEJs97YYim — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 28, 2022

That led to a bit of a shakeup in the new rankings released Monday, although voters gave Gonzaga and Arizona the benefit of the doubt and kept them in the top two spots.

Baylor moved up from 10th to 3rd following their win over Kansas, while Duke moved up to #4. Baylor and Duke were the only Top 10 teams to win over the weekend.

Wisconsin moves up to #10 in this week's AP Top 25. Tuesday: vs. #8 Purdue

Sunday: vs. Nebraska 1 win clinches a share of the Big Ten title, 2 wins and the #Badgers win it outright. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 28, 2022

The Badgers, coming off a one-point win at Minnesota and a five-point win at Rutgers, moved up from 13th to 10th. Purdue’s loss also allowed Wisconsin to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings heading into their big showdown Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. A Badgers win would ensure at least a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

The game figures to be a tough ticket, with the cheapest options available on StubHub selling for about $80 each as of Monday.

Wisconsin won the first meeting on January 4, beating the then-#3 Boilermakers on the road, 74-69, behind 37 points from Johnny Davis.

Tipoff for Tuesday night’s game is set for 8 p.m.

