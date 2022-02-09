Badger men’s soccer to take on Forward Madison FC in April

by Kyle Jones

Forward Madison FC celebrated a last-minute goal to secure a home-opener win on May 15 over North Carolina. Photo by Justin Nuoffer/Forward Madison FC

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC will renew their friendly rivalry with the Badger men’s soccer team in April, the team announced.

The Flamingos and Badgers last met in August 2021, drawing 1-1 thanks to a late goal by UW’s Jack Finnegan.

This year’s contest will mark the fourth annual “Battle for Madison,” and is scheduled for April 23 at 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field.

Your favorite cross-town friendly rivalry returns on April 23rd, as the Flamingos take on @BadgerMSoccer. Get ready for Madison’s finest match: https://t.co/HQyyIJx0HE pic.twitter.com/CXDCilNZlN — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) February 9, 2022

The teams first met in 2019, with Forward Madison taking a 2-0 win.

FMFC assistant coach Jim Launder has a special tie to both squads. He coached the Badgers to a national championship in 1995, a first in program history.

