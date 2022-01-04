Badgers men’s hockey games postponed due to COVID issues in UW program

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — This weekend’s men’s hockey series between Wisconsin and Ohio State has been postponed due to COVID issues inside the Badgers’ program.

According to the athletic department, the decision was made Tuesday by UW medical officials.

The Badgers are scheduled to return to the ice Jan. 14 at home against Michigan State.

Wisconsin’s series against Ohio State this week is off due to COVID within the #Badgers program. Hear from Tony Granato tonight on @WISCTV_News3 & @fox47madison pic.twitter.com/LBN8PCgX1K — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 4, 2022

Anyone who purchased tickets to this weekend’s games on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Kohl Center will receive information via e-mail.

Information on how the games will be handled in relation to the Big Ten’s Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days.

