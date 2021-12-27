Badgers men’s basketball team remains ranked 24th after canceled game

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team remained in the Top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, despite being forced to cancel their game last week due to COVID-19 cases inside the program.

The Badgers are again ranked 24th in the country, one of four Big Ten teams in the Top 25.

Purdue leads the way in the conference, ranked 3rd in the country behind just Baylor and Duke. Michigan State climbed into the Top 10, while Ohio State moved up from 14th to 13th.

Wisconsin has not played a game since December 15 against Nicholls. The team was supposed to play Morgan State at the Kohl Center last week, but Morgan State had to pull out of the game due to COVID-19 cases in their program.

That led to a mad scramble for the Badgers to find another opponent, ultimately getting George Mason to come to Madison, only for the Badgers to have to call the game off due to their own COVID-19 situation.

The university did not say who inside the men’s basketball program had tested positive or how many players or staff were affected.

The women’s basketball team has had to cancel two games due to COVID-19 cases inside that program, while the women’s hockey team also had to cancel the rest of their scheduled series for December due to COVID-19 and injuries leaving them so short-handed.

The team’s next scheduled game is Wednesday night at home against Illinois State.

