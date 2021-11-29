Badgers men’s basketball team jumps into Top 25 after winning Maui Invitational

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Winning three games in three days to take home this year’s Maui Invitational tournament title has helped the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team return to the Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers are now ranked 23rd in the country after knocking off Texas A&M, then-12th-ranked Houston and Saint Mary’s last week to improve to 5-1 on the season.

𝐍𝐨. 𝟐𝟑 Wisconsin Badgers pic.twitter.com/7QEfo4JpSb — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2021

It’s the first time the Badgers have been ranked since late last season, when they were ranked 25th before losing to Iowa on March 7th. Last year’s team finished the year a disappointing 18-13 with a 10-10 record in the Big Ten.

This year’s team has gotten off to a much better start, winning every game in which sophomore Johnny Davis has played. Davis set a career-high with 30 points in the Badgers’ 65-63 win over Houston last week.

Wisconsin’s lone loss of the season so far came when Davis was unable to play against Providence due to injury. The Badgers lost that game at the Kohl Center, 63-58.

The Badgers will look to keep their momentum going this week when they head to Georgia Tech as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday night, before returning home for their annual showdown against in-state rival Marquette, who is now being coached by Oregon, Wisconsin native Shaka Smart.

Elsewhere in the Top 25, Duke moved into the top spot in the poll after its win against previously-top-ranked Gonzaga, while Purdue moved into the second spot. It’s the first time Duke has been ranked #1 since 2019.

You can see the entire poll here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.