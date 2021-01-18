Badgers men’s basketball team falls to 10th in AP rankings after up-and-down week

Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team slipped one spot in the latest Associated Press rankings, but are still considered one of the 10 best teams in the country.

The Badgers fell from 9th to 10th in the latest AP Top 25 poll following a week that saw them lose by 23 points at Michigan before rallying for a win at Rutgers on Friday night.

Checking in at #10 in the AP Top 25 B1G week at the Kohl Center: Wednesday vs. Northwestern

Saturday vs. #15 Ohio State#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/MWULNmmMRl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 18, 2021

The Badgers are 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten. They’re one game behind Michigan and Iowa for the top spot in the conference. Both the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes are 6-1 in conference play.

Wisconsin’s next game will be at the Kohl Center against Northwestern on Wednesday night before a big game Saturday afternoon against 15th-ranked Ohio State. That game will be broadcast nationally on CBS at 3 p.m.

