Badgers men ready for the final stretch of the regular season

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — With 7 games left in the regular season, the Badger men’s basketball team is right where they want to be.

Wisconsin sits tied atop the Big Ten standings with Illinois, but they aren’t thinking about that. The Badgers are taking everything one day at a time during the stretch run.

FROM #1 TO #51:

After getting his jersey ripped against Michigan State, Johnny Davis swapped out #1 for #51 and didn’t miss from the floor.

“We might have to bring it back out” #1 🔜 #51? Johnny Davis didn’t miss while wearing #51 against Michigan State. His teammates loved the new look, Johnny on the other hand did not. #HeresJohnny #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/p5QxIQs8an — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 10, 2022

That performance had his team thinking he should wear #51 the rest of the year.

UP NEXT:

#14 Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

