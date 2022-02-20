Badgers look to stay on track, take on Michigan Sunday on CBS

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s basketball squad will look to build on Tuesday’s win over Indiana on Sunday, as they host Michigan.

You can catch all the action live on CBS. The game will start at noon.

The Badgers come into Sunday’s game with a record of 20-5, sitting in third in the Big Ten. Michigan sits in seventh, but are only 10 days removed from blowing out conference leaders Purdue, 82-58.

The next two weeks represent the home stretch for Wisconsin. The team is projected to be a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will look to improve their standing in these last five regular-season games.

This is the first time Michigan and Wisconsin have played this season. The teams played twice last year, with the Wolverines winning both games.

