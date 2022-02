Badgers look to bounce back after weekend upset

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball is the definition of a bounce-back team: not once this season have the Badgers dropped back-to-back games.

They will look to keep it that way as UW hits the road to face Indiana Tuesday night.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. in Bloomington.

