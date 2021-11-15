Badgers’ Leonhard named candidate for Broyles Award’s assistant coach of the year

by Logan Reigstad

Morry Gash FILEm - Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in Madison, Wisc., in this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. No team in the country runs the ball a greater percentage of the time than Army. No team does a better job of stopping the run than Wisconsin. That sets up an intriguing matchup Saturday night, Oct. 16.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers football’s Jim Leonhard has been named a candidate for the Broyles Award’s Assistant Coach of the Year, one of nearly 60 college football coaches to be considered for the honor.

Leonhard is in his fifth year as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator and sixth on the team’s staff.

Leonhard is leading the best defense in college football as the Badgers sit 7-3 this season and 5-2 in conference play.

This season is Leonhard’s second time up for consideration for the award; according to its website, the coach was a finalist in 2017.

Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst is also a former two-time finalist for the award during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. No coach from Wisconsin has ever won the award in its 26-year history.

Following the announcement, the team tweeted Leonhard is “the best of the best.”

