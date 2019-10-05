Badgers lead Golden Flashes 28-0 at half

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

The Wisconsin Badgers lead the Kent State Golden Flashes 28-0 at halftime.

Thanks to three rushing touchdowns and one 18-yard reception from Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor, the Badgers hold a hefty lead against the 2-2 Golden Flashes.

So far, Taylor has rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries and has one reception for 18 yards.

