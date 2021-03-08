Badgers’ late-season slide costs them spot in Top 25 ahead of Big Ten tournament

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers’ late-season slide has cost them a spot in the AP’s Top 25 as the team prepares for the Big Ten tournament later this week.

The Badgers lost a close game Sunday to #5 ranked Iowa, 77-73, in Iowa City after a controversial call against guard Brad Davison had members of the team and coach Greg Gard upset.

The loss was Wisconsin’s third in a row, dropping them to 10-10 in the Big Ten and 16-11 overall. In the latest AP poll released Monday, the Badgers — who were once ranked in the Top 10 — were dropped from the Top 25 altogether and trailing four other teams — BYU, Oregon, UConn and Clemson — trying to get into the Top 25.

The Big Ten finished the regular season with three teams inside the Top 5, with Illinois ranking #3, Michigan #4 and Iowa #5. Ohio State (#9) and Purdue (#20) also finished the year in the Top 25.

The Badgers finished in 6th place in the Big Ten, earning a first round bye in this week’s conference tournament. Their first game will be Thursday night against the winner of 14th-seeded Nebraska and 11th-seeded Penn State. If they win that game, they would head for a rematch against the Hawkeyes on Friday night.

CBS Sports currently has the Badgers projected as a 9th seed in the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin will find out what their seeding will be on Sunday evening on CBS’ selection show.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.