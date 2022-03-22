Badgers kick off spring football Tuesday

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin football is back!

Technically, the Badgers kick off spring football on Tuesday, but Head Coach Paul Chryst was already in the right mindset when he took questions from reporters on Monday.

“Spring is a time where we are going to try to push guys outside of their comfort zone, and we want them — it sounds weird to say this, but there’s a truth to it — we want them to make mistakes and want them to learn from those mistakes, and if you can learn from something in March or April, that can help you in September, October, November, December,” he said.

For this group, there’s a lot of new heading into the 200 campaign, whether it be on the coaching staff or the returning Badgers, which is why learning is the number one priority over the next four weeks.

How'd the convo go with Bob Bostad moving over to the #Badgers O-Line? It was short… (@JakeKoco wins for getting the best spring 🏈 presser answer) pic.twitter.com/cPpJBCQuVb — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 21, 2022

