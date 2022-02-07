Badgers keep finding ways to win

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — It might not have been the prettiest, but a win is a win.

Wisconsin found a way to beat Penn State 51-49 Saturday night while the team’s top-two scorers were held to a combined 13 points.

Johnny Davis (season-low 4) and Brad Davison (9) did not sink a shot until the 2nd half of the game — prompting other players to step up on offense. Steven Crowl finished the night with 13, Tyler Wahl added 12.

The Badgers are now 18-4 on the season, 9-3 in Big Ten play. Up next, Wisconsin heads to East Lansing for a top-15 rematch with No. 13 Michigan State. Tip-off set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

