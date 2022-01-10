Badgers jump up to #13 in AP Top 25

Brad Davison
MADISON, Wis. — After a 3-0 week, the Badger men’s basketball team jumped up 10 spots in the latest AP Top 25 to #13.

Last week Wisconsin won at #3 Purdue, beat Iowa at the Kohl Center, and then took down Maryland on the road to improve to 4-1 in Big Ten play.

WWWWWinsconsin:

UW is currently riding a 5-game win streak. The last time the Badgers lost was back on December 11th when they fell to Ohio State. Since that game Wisconsin has beaten Nicholls, Illinois State, Purdue, Iowa, and Maryland. 

UP NEXT:

#13 Wisconsin hosts #16 Ohio State on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

