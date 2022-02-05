Badgers introduce Bobby Engram as UW’s offensive coordinator

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a lot of new at Wisconsin for Bobby Engram, but there’s one thing he knows at Madison real well. His son Dean.

“It’s like a dream come true to have him sitting next to me at this press conference” Dean Engram on his father being the #Badgers new offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/ONatT2HPez — Jordyn Reed (@JordynReedTV) February 4, 2022



After switching positions from cornerback to receiver, the Badger sophomore now has the opportunity to be coached by his dad.

And both father and son are looking forward to it.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.