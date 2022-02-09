Badgers’ hockey series against Notre Dame postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers men’s hockey series against Notre Dame originally scheduled for later this week has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Wisconsin’s program, the team announced Tuesday.
The two teams had been set to face off at the Kohl Center on Thursday and Friday. The Big Ten Conference will coordinate rescheduling the games.
It was not immediately clear how many players or coaches may have tested positive for COVID-19.
