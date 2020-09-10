Badgers hockey seasons delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers 2020 hockey seasons have officially been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made via the Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Hockey Twitter account Thursday morning, but it also applies to the women’s hockey team.

The 11 Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey conferences, represented by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA), have announced a delay to the start of the college hockey season. pic.twitter.com/6CTM39RbV1 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) September 10, 2020

“The conferences have been working together on plans to return to play with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated within our campus communities,” the statement reads. “Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed.”

Each conference will announce plans for their seasons individually. It is unclear when the Big Ten will start its season.

