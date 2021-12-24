Badgers hit the road ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers football team is officially on the road to the Las Vegas Bowl.

The team took off Friday afternoon for Nevada ahead of the bowl game against Arizona State.

The Badgers will be looking to end the season on a high note after losing their last regular-season game to Minnesota.

So far, the only change to the starting roster is John Torchio starting in place for Colin Wilder at safety. Wilder was injured in the Minnesota game.

One person who will miss the game is Wisconsin’s athletic director Chris McIntosh, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Bowl is set for Thursday.

