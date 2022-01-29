Badgers hire Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Baltimore Ravens tight end coach Bobby Engram is leaving his post, taking over as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator.

His contract was signed and approved Friday night, UW Athletics officals tell News 3 Now.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion played in the NFL from 1996 to 2009 and has coached at the pro level since 2014.

He worked with Badger head coach Paul Chryst for two seasons while the pair were at the University of Pittsburgh.

Engram’s son Dean is a cornerback for the Badgers.

