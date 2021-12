Badgers head to Milwaukee for Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team is heading to Milwaukee for the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

For the first time 15 years, the Badgers are playing in a tournament in Milwaukee. Wisconsin is slated to play Yale Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Firserv Forum.

