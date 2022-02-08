Badgers, Hawkeyes condemn ‘racially insensitive language’ aimed at wrestler

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Athletic officials from the University of Iowa and the University of Wisconsin-Madison have condemned an incident in which a fan reportedly yelled racially insensitive remarks at a Badgers wrestler during a weekend meet in Iowa City.

In a statement, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh identified the wrestler who was targeted as Austin Gomez. Gomez and his family, McIntosh said, “were the recipients of vulgar and racially insensitive language” Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“This behavior has no place in the Big Ten and college athletics as a whole. It is totally unacceptable,” McIntosh said. “We have been in contact with Austin, his parents and the Iowa athletics administration and I am thankful that our colleagues at Iowa are investigating the incident. I appreciate the Gomez family having the courage to bring this to light. They have our complete support.”

Statement from AD Chris McIntosh: pic.twitter.com/EGmAsSbG9F — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 8, 2022

Iowa’s athletics department said in a statement that it reached out to Gomez and UW to apologize.

“Any individual found in violation of our fan behavior policy is subject to being banned from attending future Hawkeye Athletic events,” the statement said.

Gomez also weighed in on the incident, saying what happened “is not surprising to me as I experienced the same thing when I wrestled for Iowa State at Carver.”

I don’t owe this to anyone but I wanted to make a statement about what happened this past weekend at CHA. I appreciate all the support from everyone. The Wisconsin faculty and I have been contacted and have a phone call set up for tomorrow with personnel from Iowa. GO BADGERS pic.twitter.com/TwNeP0xPvh — Austin Gomez (@agomez_149) February 8, 2022

The incident comes less than a month after UW-Madison banned a fan who was shown on video to be making racist gestures toward Northwestern University fans during a basketball game from buying tickets to future sporting events.

