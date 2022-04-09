Badgers guard Lorne Bowman II leaving UW

MADISON, Wis. — Badgers freshman guard Lorne Bowman, II, is leaving the team and the University of Wisconsin-Madison to continue his education closer to home, the team announced Friday.

The Detroit native is set to finish his semester at UW from home.

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future.”

Bowman played in 22 games for the Badgers during the 2021-2022 season but missed the end of the regular season and the NCAA tournament due to a non-COVID illness. The team did not say whether the illness contributed to Bowman’s decision to leave UW.

In a statement, Bowman thanked the team’s staff and his teammates as well as fans.

Friday’s announcement is the latest change to the Badgers’ roster after the team fell during the second round of the NCAA tournament. Guard Johnny Davis, hot off a breakout year with the Badgers, declared late last month he is taking his chance at the NBA.

The day before Davis’ announcement, forward Ben Carlson announced he was also leaving the program to enter the transfer portal.

