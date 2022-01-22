Badgers game against Nebraska postponed until Thursday

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have to wait a little bit longer for a chance to avenge Friday’s loss.

The team’s game against Nebraska, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now be played on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Despite Friday’s loss, No. 8 Wisconsin remains red-hot. A 15-3 overall record and a 6-2 record in conference play have them in 2nd place in the Big Ten. While the loss may hurt the team’s ranking, they are likely to remain near the top of the AP Top 25.

Nebraska sits at the opposite end of the spectrum. The team has lost six in a row, are 0-8 in Big Ten play, and are last place in the conference. The Huskers’ last win came on December 22 against Kennesaw St.

