Badgers fire women’s basketball head coach following elimination from Big Ten tournament

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers have fired women’s basketball head coach Jonathan Tsipis.

University of Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez made the announcement Tuesday night. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“I appreciate Coach Tsipis’ efforts during his five years with us, but we feel it is time for a new director for our women’s basketball program,” Alvarez said in a statement.

The University of Wisconsin has made a change in its women’s basketball program and will conduct a search for a new head coach, Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ybFHGQmiH8 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) March 10, 2021

The news comes hours after the Badgers lost to Illinois and were eliminated from the Big Ten tournament.

Wisconsin finished the 2020-21 season with a 5-19 overall record, its worst finish since 1987-88. Tsipis was 50-99 during his time at UW, never winning more than 4 Big Ten games in a season.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.