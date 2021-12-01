Badgers Ferguson, Seltzner earn first team All-Big Ten honors, Allen named to second team

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers’ 2021 football season will be remembered for the team’s strong defense, but a few members of the team’s up-and-down offensive unit are still earning all-conference honors.

Tight end Jake Ferguson and offensive lineman Josh Seltzner were honored with First Team All-Big Ten selections Wednesday as the conference continued its postseason honors.

Freshman running back Braelon Allen also received Second Team All-Big Ten honors, along with offensive lineman Logan Bruss. Fellow offensive lineman Tyler Beach was a Third-Team selection, while linemen Jack Nelson and Joe Tippman received honorable mention honors, along with running back Chez Mellusi.

The selections come a day after all 11 members of the team’s defense earned some kind of all-conference recognition, including linebacker Leo Chenal being named the 2021 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

The Badgers finished the year 8-4 and are waiting to see which bowl game they will be headed to after tying for second place in the Big Ten West division.

