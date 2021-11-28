Badgers fall to Gophers, miss out on Big Ten title game

by Kyle Jones

MINNEAPOLIS — The Badgers ended the regular season on a low note after falling to Minnesota on Saturday, 23-13.

Quarterback Graham Mertz failed to impress, throwing for 171 yards and no touchdowns.

Braelon Allen missed the mark, rushing for 47 yards on 17 carries.

The loss moves the Badgers record to 8-4, and since Iowa won on Friday, the Hawkeyes clinch the Big Ten West.

