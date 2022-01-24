Badgers fall to 11th in AP poll after home loss to Michigan State

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team has dropped three spots in the AP’s Top 25 poll after seeing their seven-game winning streak snapped last week by Michigan State.

The 86-74 loss to the Spartans resulted in AP voters dropping the Badgers from 8th to 11th in the new Top 25 poll released Monday. Michigan State leapfrogged the Badgers both in the polls — now ranked 10th in the country — and in the Big Ten conference standings.

The Badgers enter a new week a half-game behind Michigan State with a 6-2 record in the Big Ten. They’ll face off against Nebraska on Thursday in a game that had to be moved due to COVID-19 problems in the Cornhuskers’ program before a border battle with Minnesota on Sunday.

RELATED: Badgers game against Nebraska postponed until Thursday

The game at Nebraska was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday. The Huskers have lost six games in a row and have yet to win a Big Ten game, entering the week at 0-8 in the conference. Minnesota is undefeated in non-conference games this year, but has also struggled against Big Ten foes to this point with a 2-5 record in the conference.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.